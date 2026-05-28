More veterinary care is on the way for communities across Blackfeet Nation as the Humane Society of Western Montana expands services to underserved areas, bringing vaccines, spay and neuter clinics, and medical support closer to pet owners.

The expansion is made possible through a major investment from the Slootman Family Fund, allowing the Humane Society of Western Montana to begin offering regular veterinary clinics in communities including Heart Butte and Babb.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

Veterinary clinics coming to Blackfeet Nation to expand access to animal care

The move comes as concerns surrounding roaming dog populations continue across the reservation, including following an April dog pack attack involving a young boy walking to school.

The Humane Society of Western Montana has provided veterinary support to Tribal Nations across the state, offering spay and neuter services, vaccinations and other medical care.

Its longest-running partnership has been with the Chippewa Cree Tribe on Rocky Boy Reservation, where leaders say demand for emergency intervention has slowed after years of consistent service.

That shift allowed the organization to turn its focus toward communities with greater unmet needs.



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“We could not be more grateful to the Slootman Family Fund for recognizing and supporting access to care in this critical moment,” said Humane Society of Western Montana Executive Director Marta Pierpoint.

Pierpoint said the expansion is ultimately about preventing avoidable suffering for both animals and the people who care for them.

“When communities do not have access to veterinary care, small problems become crises,” Pierpoint said. “Animals suffer from preventable injuries, illness, and uncontrolled breeding, and families are left without options.”

Blackfeet leaders say expanding access outside Browning has long been a priority.

“The goal is to bring additional veterinary services to Blackfeet Nation beyond what is offered in Browning to include the outlying communities,” said Zola Sellars, the chair of the Blackfeet Animal Care Committee.

The first clinic in Heart Butte is scheduled through May 30th, with additional clinics planned in June, September, and October. A separate clinic is also planned in Babb in August.

Leaders hope the added services will help reduce uncontrolled breeding, improve animal health and prevent future crises before they begin.

