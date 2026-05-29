MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE — After years of planning, public meetings, and community questions, construction tied to the Sentinel program is officially beginning at Malmstrom Air Force Base.



Base leaders broke ground Thursday, May 28th, on a new South Gate, marking the first Sentinel-dedicated construction project on the installation. The gate is expected to support future construction traffic, workers and materials as the Air Force prepares for infrastructure work tied to the Sentinel program.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video here:

Malmstrom breaks ground for Sentinel Program and on-base construction

Sentinel is set to replace the Minuteman III missile system, which has been part of Malmstrom’s mission for decades. The system is the land-based leg of the nation’s nuclear triad, and Air Force leaders say modernization is needed to keep that mission operating into the future.

During Thursday’s groundbreaking, base officials said the South Gate is more than just a new access point. It is designed to help separate Sentinel construction from the day-to-day Minuteman III mission already happening on base.

The new gate will be built on the southwestern side of the base where leaders say much of the future Sentinel campus is expected to be located. Officials said that area includes land near what used to be the runway and is expected to support about a half-million square feet of new construction.

The goal is to move construction traffic, workers and materials onto the installation without interfering with regular base operations or high-traffic areas, such as Loy Elementary School.

“This gate will enable us to continue to operate Minuteman III safely and securely while not impeding on what’s going on for Sentinel,” said Col.Daniel Voorhies, 341st Missile Wing commander, during the ceremony.

Lt. Col. John Mayer, Sentinel Task Force Commander, said the project marks a milestone for Malmstrom and for the ICBM mission in Montana.

“The very beginning of the deployment of Sentinel starts with this gate,”Mayer explained. “So it’s the first actual Sentinel-devoted on-base construction that we’ve seen.”

Future Sentinel work is expected to include new facilities, utility corridors and eventually projects in the missile field. However, base officials said construction away from the installation is not expected to begin immediately. Environmental studies, land assessments and planning are still underway.

The Sentinel program is also expected to bring impacts beyond the base.

For Great Falls, that means questions about workforce, housing, traffic and how local businesses can prepare for the years of work ahead.

Ed Brown, president and CEO of the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said the project is expected to bring more people into the community, along with more opportunity for local businesses.

“For our businesses and the chamber, it means an influx of individuals into our community, but also an influx of excitement,” Brown answered.

Brown said Great Falls has been a military community since the early 1960s, and the Chamber is working to connect current and future military personnel with local businesses, events and activities off base.

He said that can include everything from downtown restaurants and music to outdoor recreation and family-friendly activities.

“The goal is to get businesses to engage with the military to showcase what Great Falls has to offer,” Brown said.

Brown also acknowledged that growth can come with complications, including traffic changes and other growing pains. Still, he said the long-term impact could be beneficial for Great Falls, Montana and the country.

Air Force leaders say they are continuing to coordinate with local and state partners as the Sentinel program moves forward, including transportation officials and community leaders.

The Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a live session accessible on their Facebook and LinkedIn at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 29th, with the Sentinel Task Force Commander.

The public is welcome to join to learn more about the Sentinel Program and ask any question they may have.

