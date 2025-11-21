Trending News (Friday, November 21, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Sunny and breezy. Gusts over 60 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front and up to 40 mph in central Montana. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 40s in the Helena area and low to mid 50s in central and eastern Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

Wanted: Salvation Army volunteer bell ringers. Click here.

Flat Creek Mercantile brings services back to Bowman’s Corner. Click here.

Malmstrom airman earns rare Air Medal for Beartooth Mountain rescue. Click here.

Calumet donates $100K to support public safety in Cascade County. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends:



What do you call a turkey the day after Thanksgiving? Lucky! (From Viewer: Jamey Bowden)

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.