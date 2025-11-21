Flat Creek Mercantile brings services back to Bowman’s Corner

A new convenience store and gas station has opened at Bowman’s Corner — between Great Falls and Lincoln — bringing long-absent services back to the intersection of Highways 200 and 287.

Flat Creek Mercantile now offers fuel, restrooms, snacks, beverages, and a well-lit, visible stopping point on a rural stretch of highway where the nearest services were nearly 20 miles away.

Aneesa Coomer reports - watch the video here:

An oasis at Bowman's Corner

Locally owned and operated, co-owner Christie Levine says the idea for the store came from her family’s experience living in the area and knowing how limited the options have been for travelers.

Levine says, “We live out here in the middle of nowhere and have always wanted to do something at this intersection. Over the years, we just decided that having a place to be able to fill up and use the restroom, grab a snack, would probably be the best idea for a store here.”

The location is also known for being a challenging intersection. Highway 287 traffic does not stop at the intersection, and the rural setting means limited lighting and long distances between towns such as Simms, Lincoln, Wolf Creek, and Augusta.

Levine says, “There’s been a lot of wrecks here over the years. We’re hoping that having something here that’s all lit up will help slow traffic down and have people just be a little bit more cognizant as they come through here. Hopefully that’ll keep it a little safer than what it’s been in the past.”

Flat Creek Mercantile also restores some of the activity once tied to the corner’s namesake. Bowman’s Corner was home to Bowman’s Bar, a small but well-known gathering spot in the region. Its closure left the intersection quiet for years.

MTN News

“It was a happening place for a lot of years,” Levine says. “When it closed down, it was really missed. So it’s kind of fun to bring something back.”

Travelers say the reopening of a service stop at the corner is already making an impact.

Carynn Fredrickson, who drives through the area frequently on trips between Helmville and Sun River to visit family, says the stop fills a long-standing gap.

“If you didn’t stop at Lincoln, you were kind of screwed,” she says. “It’s a great location. I think it’s well needed, and I’m really looking forward to having it here.”

MTN News

Flat Creek Mercantile officially opened in early November once fuel pumps, electrical systems, and point-of-sale technology were connected. Levine said the project has been larger and more complicated than expected, with months-long delays in equipment deliveries, but the store is now operating while work continues inside.

Upcoming additions include a kitchen, deli, bakery, and specialty coffee bar, which Levine hopes to complete over the winter. The goal is to offer convenient grab-and-go food options for travelers and locals passing through the intersection.

For many who rely on the popular corridor between Simms, Lincoln, and surrounding communities, the new business represents both a practical improvement and a small return of local history. And for the first time in years, Bowman’s Corner has a place to stop again.

Click here to visit the Facebook page.