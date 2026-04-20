Trending News (Monday, April 20, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Today is going to be just incredible weather-wise, with abundant sunshine and generally light winds. High temperatures will reach the 70s to around 80 degrees. Enjoy!

TRENDING TODAY:

Montana Ag Network: A fight over bison grazing in the plains. Click here.

Manufacturing company considers Great Falls for new site. Click here.

Animal Control Officers help reunite and protect pets in Great Falls. Click here.

Community mourns Ulm Fire Chief. Click here.

Malta school principal has been released from his position. Click here.

Performers announced for 2026 Montana State Fair. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.