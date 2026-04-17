GREAT FALLS — Janicki Industries, a privately-owned engineering and manufacturing company with locations in Washington and Utah, is evaluating a potential expansion of its facilities to Great Falls, Montana, or the south-central Idaho communities of Twin Falls and Jerome.

The company anticipates the new campus will create more than 1,000 manufacturing and engineering jobs within five years and provide long-term economic growth in the community for decades.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch the video here:

Manufacturing company considers Great Falls for new site

The company website states: "We design and build tools, parts, prototypes and assemblies for a myriad of industries, including aerospace, defense, space, marine, architecture and more. We specialize in composite fabrication and precision machining, utilizing our proprietary 5-axis mills."

Jolene Schalper of the Great Falls Development Agency said, "We don't have a aerospace industry at this point in time, so bringing aerospace engineering and manufacturing sector to Montana - it's advanced manufacturing that is very high wage jobs, with great benefits.”

After touring Great Falls and meeting with civic leaders, Janicki spokesman Nick Lavacca said, “Visited with a lot of the schools, the businesses, the landowners, the city officials, and just were overwhelmed by the sheer grit and courtesy that they expressed both in diligence and in hospitality.”

Schalper noted, “They feel like Great Falls is just a welcoming community that wants to partner and wants to help them grow and grow with them.”

While a potential site hasn’t yet been disclosed, Schalper says janicky has been looking at several shovel-ready locations.

Janicki hopes to make a final decision by the end of May and if all goes well, could break ground sometime in June.