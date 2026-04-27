Trending News (Monday, April 27, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Gradual clearing. A few passing rain and snow showers near Helena and in the mountains. Daytime highs in the 40s and lower 50s.

MTN News

MTN News

TRENDING TODAY:

Small cleanup, big impact at Chowen Springs Park. Click here.

Homicide investigation after missing woman was found dead in Big Horn County. Click here.

Woman arrested for suspected homicide after child dies near Whitehall. Click here.

Sweetgrass Society Powwow returns to MSU-Northern. Click here.

Malmstrom Air Force Base chosen to site nuclear microreactor. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.