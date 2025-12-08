Trending News (Monday, December 8, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: A widespread high wind event Monday night into Tuesday morning for areas east of the Continental Divide. The wind gradually increas today, with 60+ mph wind gusts developing after sunset. Otherwise, cloudy with widely scattered rain and mountain snow showers. Daytime highs in the upper 30s and 40s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Woman attacked by pack of dogs in Browning calls for action. Click here.

Little Shell Tribe presents plan for housing development near Valley View. Click here.

New design features for Montana driver's licenses. Click here.

Christmas Stroll brings community together for holiday tradition. Click here.

