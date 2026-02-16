Trending News (Monday, February 16, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:
WEATHER FORECAST: Abundant sunshine. Mild with high temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s.
TRENDING TODAY:
After devastating fire, family plans to rebuild Cattle Baron Supper Club in Babb. Click here.
Montana Supreme Court rules against man arrested for recording a traffic stop. Click here.
Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame welcomes new inductees. Click here.
Panera Bread set to open in Great Falls. Click here.
