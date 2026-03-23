Trending News (Monday, March 23, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Decreasing clouds. Mild with light winds. High temperatures in the 50s in central Montana and lower 60s near Helena.

Check out this fogbow in Geraldine this morning! It happens when the sun shines at an angle on fog. Thanks to Maggie Helberg for sharing.

MTN News

TRENDING TODAY:

Police investigate early-morning shooting in Great Falls. Click here.

Updates on two fires between Great Falls and Helena. Click here.

Defendant sentenced for the shooting death of Jadie Butterfly. Click here.

Suspect charged with vehicular homicide after East Helena crash. Click here.

Cheerleaders showcase talent at Cheerfest. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.