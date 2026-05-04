Trending News (Monday, May 4, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

TRENDING TODAY:

Fergus High School math teacher ends longtime family legacy with retirement. Click here.

Great Falls woman brings indigenous representation to Miss Montana pageant. Click here.

Great Falls woman brings indigenous representation to Miss Montana pageant

Sparkettes of Montana win big at Big Sky State Games. Click here.

Great Falls resident calls Burger King CEO to ask for a new sign. Click here.

Great Falls resident calls Burger King CEO to ask for a new sign

WEATHER FORECAST: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

Cooler, more clouds and a few showers to start the workweek- Monday, May 4

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.