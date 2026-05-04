LEWISTOWN — When the new academic year begins at Fergus High School, the building will be minus a mathematical family tradition of four decades.

Vic Feller, a math teacher at Fergus High School, is retiring after a career that started in Harlowton in 1983, made a stop in Livingston along the way, and for the last 37 years has been helping students solve problems in Lewistown.

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Fergus High School math teacher ends longtime family legacy with retirement

"A lot of it is just watching the kids grow from day to day. And when they get that moment in a math class where all of a sudden it just starts to click and they're like, yeah, okay, now I see how it works," Feller said.

Feller teaches a range of students, from those in pre-algebra to those enrolled in AP classes.

The current version of Fergus High School opened in 1986, and during that time, either Feller or his father taught math in the same classroom — meaning a Feller has been at the head of the class in that room for 40 consecutive years.

When his father retired, Feller made sure to carry on that connection.

"And when he retired, I asked the principal at that time if I could move my room down to his room," Feller said.

The Feller family's presence in the building ran even deeper at one point.

Feller Family

"My brother was the vice principal here. So at one time there were three of us in the building," Feller said.

"Between us, we got about 64 consecutive years here in, in this building," Feller said.

Education runs throughout the Feller family, from his dad to his brothers and a sister, and even nieces and nephews.

Feller says he will miss the people most — valued co-workers and the countless students he has helped mentor, both as a teacher and a coach. The bond he formed with students is evident. On his desk sits a mouse pad with a photo of one of his students.

"Take a look at my mouse pad, you'll see Lucas's picture on it," Feller said.

That student, Fergus High School senior Lucas Golik, says Feller's example has left a lasting impression.

"His dedication to show up every day and the dedication and loyalty is a great word for it. To loyalty to this school, his father and him," Golik said.

"The fact that he's here every day and always putting his best foot forward to help the kids is something that's very inspiring to me," Golik said.

Golik also reflected on what made Feller's classroom stand out.

"He's a guy that makes every day in class enjoyable, and that's something very important because it's hard to be dedicated to something if you don't enjoy it," Golik said.

Beyond the classroom, Feller also shared coaching duties with his father.

"I became the head wrestling coach and my dad became my assistant coach for, I think it was about five, maybe six years. And those were really, really fun times where, you know, I actually got to boss him around a little bit," Feller said.

In retirement, Feller plans to continue helping coach the Fergus track team, spend more time with his grandkids, travel with his wife and enjoy the outdoors.

"We got some of the best fishing around. And I want to do some more of that," Feller said.

The community is encouraged to join Feller for a retirement celebration on Saturday, May 9, at 3 p.m. at Pine Meadows Golf Course.

This article has been lightly edited with the assistance of AI for clarity, syntax, and grammar.

