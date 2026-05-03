The Sparkettes of Montana are proving that even in a state with limited opportunities for baton twirling, hard work and dedication can still take center stage.

The team recently competed at the Big Sky State Games—one of the only in-state events where they are able to perform—and walked away with an impressive list of awards, including a major milestone win.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

Sparkettes of Montana win big at Big Sky State Games

“Big Sky State Games is actually a dance competition that we have been going to for, I believe over 15 years,” said head coach Brianna Klinker. “They've adapted to us, allowing us to come in, twirl baton, and do everything else, but it's on a dance stage.”

Despite competing in a space not specifically designed for baton, the Sparkettes delivered one of their strongest performances yet.

Their elite group earned the Overall Judges Pick Award, given to a soloist or group that judges believe performed a near-perfect routine. It marks the first time the team has received the honor.

“This is the overall judges pick award… and this was the first time the Sparkettes have ever gotten it,” Klinker said. “That is the first time in years that a no drop routine has been done.”

Team members say staying calm under pressure made all the difference.

“We all just went out there and we took a deep breath and we caught everything,” one twirler said.

The team’s success didn’t stop there. Soloist Rhileigh Thibert earned Overall High Score Baton for the second year in a row, highlighting both consistency and skill at the top level.

Behind the scenes, that success comes from months of preparation.

“We start really in December… but once we get started, it's January to April and they practice three times a week,” Klinker said. “They put a lot of hours in.”

Many athletes also train on their own outside of scheduled practices.

“I do it at home almost every day, like before dinner,” a twirler said. “And then practicing it like three times a week here.”

All that effort paid off. The Sparkettes brought home a total of one bronze, nine silver, six gold, and two overall awards.

Klinker says this year’s results were especially meaningful.

“It was amazing. This year was completely different than a couple of years prior,” she said. “We had less girls, but we had a better outcome overall.”

For the coach, the experience goes beyond medals. Watching athletes grow over time is just as rewarding.

“Watching the littles with their first year is amazing but then watching some girls I've coached since they were seven be back on the stage and place first—it’s an amazing experience,” Klinker said.

As Montana’s only baton twirling group, the Sparkettes face unique challenges, including limited access to competitions.

“We are the only baton twirling group in Montana,” Klinker said. “We don't have any actual baton competition that we can take them to unless it's out of state, which can get really expensive. So this is the only thing that we can go to that is local.”

Even with those obstacles, the team continues to shine, making the most of every opportunity to compete and leaving their mark on the stage.

