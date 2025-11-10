Trending News (Monday, November 10, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Overcast & windy. Sustained WSW winds at 15-25 mph gusting to 35-45 mph across central Montana. Westerly winds sustained at 25-40 mph gusting to 60-70+ mph for the Rocky Mountain Front. Unseasonably warm with daytime highs in the 60s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Montana Ag Network: Saco Pay-N-Save brings home the bacon. Click here.

Great Falls Emergency Services acquires new tools. Click here.

2 grizzly bears killed during close encounter near Seeley Lake. Click here.

CMR students set to bring ‘The Addams Family’ to life on stage. Click here.

Jury: shooting death of Danielle Moore was justified. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.