Trending News (Monday, November 24, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Snow showers on the Hi-Line, mixing in with freezing rain and sleet at times. Watch for slick travel, especially over bridges and overpasses. Rain showers transition to snow across the rest of the area this evening. Minor snow accumulations for most areas. The mountains and the Hi-Line will receive accumulating snow, with potentially up to 8 inches of snow near the international border and in the higher terrain. It is also going to be quite windy across the area, with widespread gusts of 40-50+ mph.

TRENDING TODAY:

Data center project withdrawal brings relief to environmental groups, disappointment to developers. Click here.

Woman dies after a fleeing DUI suspect crashes car into house. Click here.

UK citizen in Havre detained despite pending marriage-based Green Card. Click here.

Montana rancher begins to excavate possible record-setting T-Rex. Click here.

WANTED: Salvation Army volunteer bell ringers. Click here.

