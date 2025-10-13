Trending News (Monday, October 13, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Light snow slowly tapering off in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Daytime highs in the low to mid 30s in central Montana and upper 30s and low 40s in eastern Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

Montana Ag Network: Virtual fencing with smartphone apps. Click here.

Water disruption at Montana State Prison. Click here.

Prison program raises pheasants for Montana hunting season. Click here.

Bison mural in Great Falls shares history through art. Click here.

Soccer park fundraiser aims to keep Great Falls fields in top shape. Click here.

Heroes Rise Coffee opens in Great Falls. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.