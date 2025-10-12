Seibel soccer park fundraiser aims to keep Great Falls fields in top shape

GREAT FALLS — The Seibel Soccer Park in Great Falls has become the heart of youth soccer in the Electric City, but after more than two decades of constant use, the 60-acre complex needs major upgrades to keep serving hundreds of young athletes.

The Montana Rush Soccer Club, which maintains the facility through volunteers, is hosting a masquerade ball fundraiser to raise money for critical improvements, including a desperately needed irrigation system overhaul.

"We have a very large irrigation system, and unfortunately, the brain behind it is very, very old and outdated. And every year it's been kind of a hope and a prayer that it will boot up," said Rachel Bohannon, Montana Rush Soccer Club Board President.

"We really need to get that replaced before it decides not to boot up one year, because if it does not, we don't have irrigation."

The complex has served as soccer central in Great Falls for about 22 years, after a bond measure allowed the community to build the facility. Before that, young players had to use city parks for games and practice.

The fundraising efforts extend beyond the irrigation system. The club also needs money for new indoor turf used at the fairgrounds during winter months.

"Our old turf was actually bought from an old football team in Billings. And it was old when we got it, and we've used it for about 20 years, and it just really was no longer safe," Bohannon said.

The organization also wants to expand scholarship opportunities for players who need financial assistance with travel costs and other expenses.

Young players understand the importance of maintaining the facility and supporting their teammates.

"It helps for scholarships and for kids who don't have enough money to pay for travel. Soccer can help them pay for that," said Kingston Holum, a Montana Rush Soccer Club player.

Reid Miller, another club player, emphasized soccer's role in keeping kids active.

"It can help kids, like, get outside and just have fun and not be inside all day and like, have your head in the screen," Miller said.

The club's major fundraiser, "A Night for the Goal," is scheduled for October 25 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Heritage Inn. The masquerade ball will feature dancing, dinner, a silent auction and a 50/50 drawing.

"We start talking, realizing there isn't much for adults to do at Halloween time. There's not really costume parties, and we thought this might be a niche that we could fill," Bohannon said.

"We're doing a masquerade ball where people can come in, you know, their finest attire and wear their masks, or they can come in a costume."

For players like Kelton Buus, the facility represents more than just a place to play.

"I like soccer because it's a great activity. You can get your endurance up and it's a great sport," Buus said.

Bohannon believes soccer provides invaluable life lessons for young people.

"I think the soccer is huge. There's just so much that they learn about friendship and teamwork, and it's just so good for them physically. And it's just it's a great sport that allows a kid to really work at their own level and keep improving," Bohannon said.

