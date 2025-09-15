Trending News (Monday, September 15, 2025)

Northern Lights over Montana

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Patchy fog during the morning in Helena and northeastern Montana. Increasing clouds, and a few evening showers and thunderstorms. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s in Helena, 70s in central Montana and upper 70s and lower 80s in eastern Montana. A gusty west-southwest breeze sustained at 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph.

TRENDING TODAY:

Suspect in custody for three murders in Poplar. Click here.

Wrong-way driver causes deadly crash in Missoula County. Click here.

Fort Benton landmark has been fully restored. Click here.

Explore the River's Edge Trail through selfies and sculptures. Click here.

COMING UP:

SMART DRIVER COURSE

The AARP Smart Driver course is a four-hour session designed for drivers 50 and older. Participants will learn how to adjust to changes that affect older drivers, as well as defensive driving techniques. The cost of the course is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. The course will be held on September 16, 2025 from 1:00 PM to 5:30 PM at Cascade County Aging Services, 1801 Benefis Court. To register, call 406-454-6990 and mention driver safety course, or register online at https://www.aarp.org/auto/driver-safety/locations/ [aarp.org]

JUDITH BASIN COUNTY COURTHOUSE

A centennial celebration will be held on September 17, 2025 4-6pm at JB Co. Courthouse 91 3rd St. N. Stanford, MT. Celebration will include a public address, time capsule dedication, courthouse tours and displays as well as refreshments. For more information, call 406-566-2277.

