Trending News (Thursday, April 30, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Absolutely beautiful weather! Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 60s to near 70.

TRENDING TODAY:

Community plans toddler's funeral as homicide cases proceed. Click here.

Flathead woman sentenced for deadly DUI crash. Click here.

Great Falls couple featured on TLC show 'One Day in My Body'. Click here.

Great Falls College receives grant to expand vet tech program. Click here.

Court clears the way for couple to build home in Glacier National Park. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.