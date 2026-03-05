Trending News (Thursday, March 5, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Rain and mountain snow showers. Wet snow mixing in for lower elevations at times during the morning. High temperatures in the 30s and 40s. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for 2-4 inches of snow in the Little Belts and Highwoods. Up to 8 inches of additional snow for the higher peaks.

TRENDING TODAY:

VIDEO: Sen. Sheehy involved in brief struggle between police and protester. Click here.

Montana's US Senate race: Daines out, Alme in. Click here.

Police investigating after a man was shot dead in Missoula. Click here.

BlackedOut 406 taxi service is shutting down. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.