Trending News (Thursday, November 20, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Patchy fog and lower visibility during the morning. Abundant sunshine and light wind. Daytime highs in the low to mid 40s for the Hi-Line and upper 40s and lower 50s for central Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

Proposal for data center in Great Falls has been withdrawn. Click here.

Montana PSC approves partial rate increase for NorthWestern Energy. Click here.

Updates on Boston & Montana Barn and fire department facility. Click here.

'Brawl Of The Wild' parties and fundraisers in Great Falls. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.