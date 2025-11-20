GREAT FALLS — In Montana, hunger reaches into every corner of the state. According to Feeding America, food insecurity affects families in all 56 counties, from working parents and seniors on fixed incomes to households experiencing sudden emergencies they can’t plan for.

Here in Great Falls, one woman saw the growing need firsthand and took action to address it.

Great Falls Facebook group helps scores of families

Three and a half weeks ago, Destany Alvarado created a Facebook group called Great Falls Community Families Helping Families. What started as a simple idea has rapidly grown into a network that has extended resources for far more families than she says she could have expected.

Alvarado, a former case manager, says she created the group after noticing local resources becoming strained, especially during the recent federal shutdown.

“Local resources are very scarce, and the need is huge,” Alvarado said. “There are people in our community who hold professional roles who are unable to feed their children today.”

She says many families who reach out have never asked for help in their lives.

At the core of the group is a strict commitment to privacy. Families who ask for help remain anonymous to everyone except Alvarado, who assigns each household a number and posts them in batches of eight to prevent overwhelm.

“We believe in preserving families’ dignity,” she said. “People deserve to ask for help without revealing to coworkers, clients, or neighbors that they’re struggling.”

Volunteers adopt a family, shop for the groceries that fit their needs, and deliver the food through a go-between. This keeps both donors and recipients private — and safe.

Volunteers help fill those gaps by buying:



Fresh fruits and vegetables

Meat and proteins

School snacks

Dairy

Lynne Baldwin and Susan Rasmussen, two volunteers in the group, say thinking about what families truly need is part of the process.

“I put myself in the mindset of the mother,” Baldwin said. “What would help them this week? What will stretch into meals?”

Rasmussen says teaming up makes the impact even stronger.

“I have this much, you have that much,” she said. “Together we can help a bigger family.”

Alvarado’s spreadsheet currently shows 103 families, but she says another 50 or more are waiting to be added.

“We’re supporting well in excess of 150 families right now,” she said. “And the requests are still coming in every day.”

The number continues to rise, and Alvarado says assistance from the community hasn’t slowed, but more help is urgently needed.

Alvarado says anyone can help; individuals, businesses, church groups, classrooms, book clubs, coworkers, or even neighbors who team up.

Some volunteers adopt families weekly. Others adopt once a month, or only when they’re able. Even people who can’t shop can still participate: Alvarado says she has accepted donations and done the shopping and delivery herself for those who couldn’t make it to the store.

“There are so many avenues to help,” she said. “If you have the ability, I truly encourage you to get involved.”

Families in need of assistance can complete a confidential Google Form. Volunteers can also sign up through the group.

Alvarado says the group will stay focused solely on food assistance to prevent misuse and protect both volunteers and families. The system allows people to give once, or as often as they’re able, without worry of being continually contacted for more.

And for those thinking about asking for help, she has a message:

“If you’re struggling to feed your family, you are not alone. This group exists for you, and there’s no shame in asking.”

To adopt a family, donate, or request help, visit the Facebook group: “Great Falls Community Families Helping Families.”

