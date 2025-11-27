Trending News (Thursday, November 27, 2025)

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!! Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Overcast skies and some patchy fog in the morning. Chilly with high temperatures in the upper 10s and 20s for the Hi-Line, low to mid 30s in central Montana and upper 30s and lower 40s in the Helena area. A few scattered rain and snow showers are possible throughout Thanksgiving Day, however the more widespread, accumulating snow picks up during the evening and overnight.

TRENDING TODAY:

Montana Ag Network: Boar stud facility in Cascade County aims to strengthen pork industry. Click here.

Deputy lifts 405 pounds after students complete reading challenge. Click here.

GFPS Foundation director Stephanie Becker is stepping down. Click here.

Great Falls businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.