GREAT FALLS — A new poll from LendingTree shows about 54% of Americans plan to shop Small Business Saturday for local businesses, bringing welcome news to Great Falls retailers preparing for one of their biggest days of the year.

"I think that where we're spending our money is more important now than ever," said Candice English, owner of Farmer's Daughter Fibers in downtown Great Falls.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday as poll shows strong support

The maker space, which offers everything from books to bags, jewelry to clothing and a seemingly never-ending supply of yarn, is gearing up to welcome both existing and new customers for the shopping event.

"Everyone is just really excited. They're thinking about gifting to other people. It's a really fun time of year, and a lot of people are coming in looking for unique gifts to give, meaningful things versus maybe going to a big box store," English said.

Down the street at Let's Play Games and Toys, co-owners Nicole and Lee Wiegand are bracing for a big day on Small Business Saturday.

"Everybody kind of really digs in and kicks off their Christmas shopping. You know, some people do start a little bit earlier, but like, that seems to be the culmination of, oh my gosh, it's coming. I better go do this now," Nicole Wiegand said.

"And we get a lot of the outlying community people that come in that weekend because it's a holiday weekend. They don't have to work. So those people come in and do all their shopping as well," she said.

Wiegand says Let's Play is on track for its best year sales-wise, even with challenges resulting from tariffs.

Great Falls retailers emphasize personal touch ahead of Small Business Saturday

"We've had stuff I ordered clear back in March this year, shipped in August that we didn't get to last week. We had stuff we ordered back in March that that company completely canceled their U.S production run and didn't bring it in at all," she said.

Unlike past years, she's still not done with her Christmas buying.

At Hometana, owner Shirstie Gaylord is getting ready to greet customers looking for a taste of the Treasure State. She says Small Business Saturday is her store's biggest day of the year, not just because of the dollars, but the connection.

"We get to meet and love on all of the people that love us. It's a direct handshake where we get a lot of Great Falls and provide services for Great Falls, and people come in and tell us that they love us by supporting small and Small Business Saturday," Gaylord said.

Gaylord says it's not just the downtown area, but all small businesses in the Electric City that stand to gain. Something fellow downtown businessman Brian Kaufman attributes to customer loyalty.

"I think we're really blessed that the town of Great Falls is is pretty loyal to a lot of the small businesses. And to be honest with you, I don't think we would have been in business for 130 years if it wasn't for the great community of Great Falls," said Kaufman, owner of Kaufmans Menswear Centre.

