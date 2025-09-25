Trending News (Thursday, September 25, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Another gorgeous day with a lot of sunshine. Warm with daytime highs in the low to mid 80s on the Hi-Line and the Helena area and mid to upper 80s in central Montana. It's also going to get a little breezy in the afternoon with wind speeds between 15 and 25 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front and 10 and 20 mph across the plains.

TRENDING TODAY:

Assault suspect pleads guilty in Great Falls. Click here.

Choteau Public Schools implements tighter security measures. Click here.

Man sentenced for homicide that inspired new Montana law. Click here.

Montana Ag Network: 'Jordan's Pumpkins for a Cause'. Click here.

COMING UP:

POET SPEAKING

Poet Philip Burgess will read from his new memoir, "The Bunch Quitter," at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 25, at Cassiopeia Books (606 Central Avenue) in Great Falls. For more information, call 406-315-1515. In this and his other books, Burges meditates on exile—both chosen and imposed—for he is what’s known in cow country as a bunch quitter: a colloquial expression used to describe an animal, usually a cow or steer, that resists being herded or controlled.

VETERANS BREAKFAST

Veterans Mentoring Veterans will host a free breakfast for all military veterans and their family members (including active-duty) on Friday, September 26, from 7am to 9am at Alliance For Youth (3220 11th Avenue South, Great Falls). Donations welcome. For more information, call 406-868-7388.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: How do meteorologist greet each other? With heat waves! Thanks to our viewer Jayme Bowden for sharing this joke.

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.