Choteau Public Schools implements tighter security measures

GREAT FALLS — Choteau Public Schools (CPS) has implemented tighter security protocols after an incident involving a student last week. School officials have not yet disclosed the nature of the incident, but says that an investigation is underway.

In a news release on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, CPS said that the student involved in the incident is "not on campus and will not return while the investigation and school processes are underway."

The news release states that school officials are confident in the safety of the facilities for daily instruction and for events held on school grounds.

Here are the security measures that have been implemented:

Secured facilities: tightened exterior door protocols and locking procedures in all buildings.



Staffed entry/exit points: adults are posted at all entries and exits during arrival, dismissal, and transitions.



Law-enforcement presence: coordinated oversight during the school day and at all school events.



Professional security: an external security firm is monitoring access to school grounds.



Operational adjustments to reduce off-campus movement: on-campus lunch and other temporary changes that limit community travel during the school day.



Campus-based activities: events that typically occur off-site (e.g., window-decorating in town) have been shifted to school windows and spaces.



Staff readiness: all staff have reviewed emergency procedures and reporting protocols.

The school noted that because the student is a minor, they are "legally and ethically required" to protect student privacy and the integrity of the investigation, but said that they will share updates when they are able.

The news release closes by saying: "Please help us keep schools safe by following visitor check-in procedures, keeping exterior doors closed, and reporting any safety concerns immediately to a school administrator or law enforcement."

We are working to get details about the incident and the investigation, and will post an update when we get more information.