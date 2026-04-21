Trending News (Tuesday, April 21, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

TRENDING TODAY:

GFPD responds to report of self-inflicted gunshot wound. Click here.

Woman in custody after reportedly firing a gun in Shelby. Click here.

FWP or Animal Control: who to call for animal encounters in Great Falls? Click here.

Wildfire forces evacuations near Red Lodge. Click here.

Montana Made: Growing Pines Handmade. Click here.

GFPD responds to report of self-inflicted gunshot wound

WEATHER FORECAST: Get ready for weather whiplash this week as we go from record highs to snow over the next few days! We could tie or set a few record highs as temperatures will be the warmest since last September. Daytime highs will reach the low to mid 80s in most towns and cities on Tuesday.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.