Trending News (Tuesday, April 21, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:
TRENDING TODAY:
GFPD responds to report of self-inflicted gunshot wound. Click here.
Woman in custody after reportedly firing a gun in Shelby. Click here.
FWP or Animal Control: who to call for animal encounters in Great Falls? Click here.
Wildfire forces evacuations near Red Lodge. Click here.
Montana Made: Growing Pines Handmade. Click here.
WEATHER FORECAST: Get ready for weather whiplash this week as we go from record highs to snow over the next few days! We could tie or set a few record highs as temperatures will be the warmest since last September. Daytime highs will reach the low to mid 80s in most towns and cities on Tuesday.
COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.
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