Trending News (Tuesday, April 28, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: The week started with near record low temperatures, but the cold stretch is coming to an end as highs return to more seasonal levels for April, in the 50s to around 60°. There could be a few passing rain and snow showers, with even a few rumbles of thunder.

TRENDING TODAY:

Woman facing homicide charge after son's death near Whitehall. Click here.

Standoff ends with an arrest in Great Falls. Click here.

Homicide investigation after missing woman was found dead in Big Horn County. Click here.

Pet Paw-See offers solution for feral cat problem. Click here.

Montana chef brings indigenous foods into the national spotlight. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.