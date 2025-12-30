Trending News (Tuesday, December 30, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Mostly sunny, a bit breezy. Stronger winds developing for the Rocky Mountain Front this evening. Daytime highs in the 30s on the Hi-Line and 40s south of the Hi-Line.

From Challenges to Change: How Downtown Great Falls Businesses Are Preparing for 2026. Click here.

Staigmiller pleads guilty in Cascade County homicide case. Click here.

Chippewa Cree Tribal Court Chief Judge Harold Monteau dies. Click here.

How you can recycle Christmas trees to help fish habitat at Tiber Reservoir. Click here.

