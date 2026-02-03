Trending News (Tuesday, February 3, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Look out for areas of low visibility due to patchy dense fog in northeast Montana. A few light rain and snow showers are moving through central Montana, but we'll clear out throughout the morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Montana investors turn to gold and silver amid market uncertainty and price volatility.

Veteran finds healing through K9 Care Montana.

5 people arrested in human-trafficking sting operation in Billings.

Senior center in Havre re-opens after brief pause.

TV icon Norma Ashby Smith receives 'Spirit of Montana' award.

