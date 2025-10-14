Trending News (Tuesday, October 14, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Mostly cloudy and cool. A few passing rain and snow showers, especially in and around Helena. Daytime highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s in central Montana and mid to upper 40s in eastern Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

Water disruption at Montana State Prison. Click here.

Indigenous Peoples Day celebrated in Great Falls. Click here.

Soccer park fundraiser aims to keep Great Falls fields in top shape. Click here.

Dogs and cats in animal cruelty case ready for adoption. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: I'm scared for my calendar. (Why?) Because it's days are numbered!

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.