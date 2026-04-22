Trending News (Wednesday, April 22, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

TRENDING TODAY:

Four deadly crashes across Montana within three days. Click here.

Collision in Helena results in serious injuries. Click here.

Paris Gibson student recognized with prestigious art award. Click here.

Fostering community through the Adopt-a-Park program in Great Falls. Click here.

WEATHER FORECAST: Temperatures soared to summer-like and record territory on Wednesday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Cut Bank set a new record high, while Great Falls and Helena tied record highs.

A cold Pacific storm is headed towards the state today. We’ll start with some sunshine early, but clouds increase through the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon and evening. Highs still manage to reach the 80s in eastern Montana, but central and western Montana cool into the 60s and 70s.

Red Flag Warning has been issued from 9am to 9pm. A High Wind Watch is in effect starting tonight through Thursday afternoon.

Rain, snow, strong winds, fire danger and sharp temperature drop- Wednesday, April 22

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.