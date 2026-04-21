Paris Gibson student recognized with prestigious art award

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Public Schools student art show is on display at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art through May 20.

To kick off the event on Friday, April 17, the museum hosted a reception and honored a student who has used art to overcome obstacles.

Tim McGonigal reports - watch the video here:

Alex Cole wins the Zach Culliton award

Paris Gibson Education Center senior Alex Cole is this year’s recipient of the Zach Culliton Merit of Distinction Award.

The award honors a young artist who passed away at the age of 19 from the impacts of Duchenne’s muscular dystrophy.

Zach Culliton's family was on hand to present the award and share Zach's story.

Cole, an aspiring electrical engineer, has overcome bouts with seizures.

"I like learning as much as I can. I like exploring as many different things. I do glass, I do bread, I do music. I'm learning ukulele. I do every type of little thing I can and every little thing I get interested," Cole said.

Zach Culliton’s sister, Adreinne Culliton, said Cole was a clear choice for the award.

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"Alex just stood out, being a senior and going through tremendous obstacles in their life and continuing to be a maker, Alex was a clear worthy winner of this award," Culliton said.

Cole was nominated by Paris Gibson Education Center art teacher Rikka Walters.

"Alex has this warm, giving heart that I think is at the core of their being and everything they make, whether it is art or baking bread or making cards or, helping out with student orientation," Walters said.

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Cole's work, along with Zach Culliton's famous Switchblade piece, are on display at the museum as part of the student art show.

Great Falls Public Schools Fine Arts Supervisor Dusty Molyneaux said it is special to see the stories on the wall.

"It's just so neat to see all the stories that are on the wall. And to be able to bring those student stories into existence so the public can experience this," Molyneaux said.

The stories featured in the exhibit go beyond the clay or the canvas.

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"I think the medium that Alex is most accomplished at is just being friendly," Walters said.

Alex had simple advice for others who may find themselves struggling.

"Do what you love. Create. Be around the people you love," Cole said.

