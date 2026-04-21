Four deadly crashes across Montana within three days

GREAT FALLS — There have been four deadly crashes across Montana within the last several days. The Montana Highway Patrol released the following information:



APRIL 18, 2026: One person died in a one-vehicle crash near Billings in Yellowstone County. It happened at about 1:15 a.m. near Bench Boulevard and Two Moon Park Road. The 26-year old male driver of a Ford F-250 died, and a 26-year old passenger was injured when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve, causing the vehicle to go off the road, where it crashed into a cement barrier and rolled. The driver died at the scene. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash, and neither occupant was wearing seatbelt. The victim was from Billings.

APRIL 18, 2026: One person died in a two-vehicle crash near Polson in Lake County. It happened at about 9 p.m. at mile marker 16 MT Highway 35. The collision involved two motorcycles, one driven by a 58-year old man from Polson, and another driven by a 45-year old man from Polson. They both failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and drifted into a guardrail, and both men "separated from their motorcycles," according to the Montana Highway Patrol. The 58-year old man died at the scene; he was not wearing a helmet, according to the MHP. The other man was taken to Logan Health for treatment of his injuries; he was wearing a helmet. The MHP says that alcohol and speed are both suspected as factors in the crash..

APRIL 19, 2026: One person died in a one-vehicle crash near Big Sky in Gallatin County. It happened at about 8:25 p.m. near Brownstone Loop/MT Highway 64. The 47-year old male driver from Colorado - who was the only occupant of the Toyota truck - drifted off the road to the right and crossed Lone Mountain Ranch Road, causing the vehicle roll several times. The man was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was not wearing a seatbelt, and impaired driving is not suspected as a factor.

APRIL 20, 2026: One person died in a two-vehicle crash near Billings in Yellowstone County. It happened at about 8:50 p.m. near 62nd Street West/Colton Boulevard. The collision involved a motorcycle driven by a 23-year old man from Huntley, and a Toyota LCR driven by driven by a 62-year old man from Billings. The Montana Highway Patrol says both vehicles were southbound. The driver of the Toyota slowed down to make a left-hand turn; the motorcylist was "traveling at a high rate of speed and had a delayed response" to the Toyota, and crashed into the rear of Toyota. The motorcyclist died at the scene. The MHP says that impaired driving is suspected as a factor in the crash, but speed was. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The names of the victims have not been released by the respective county sheriffs/coroners.