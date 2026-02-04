Trending News (Wednesday, February 4, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Breezy with gusts over 50 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front and up to 40 mph east of the Front. Daytime highs will climb to the 40s in northeast Montana, upper 50s and 60s in central Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

Man sentenced for stealing from Lewis & Clark center. Click here.

Former Great Falls teacher sentenced for sexually abusing a child. Click here.

Great Falls residents debate immigration enforcement at City Commission meeting. Click here.

What is a TIF district, and how will it work in Havre? Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.