Trending News (Wednesday, May 20, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. The storms could contain brief downpours, small hail and gusty winds. Mostly cloudy with daytime highs in the 50s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Disabled veteran loses home in deadly Black Eagle fire; community rallies to help. Click here.

Montana will ban certain sugary foods from SNAP benefits. Click here.

'Our Rights Matter' sign sparks brief police visit in Billings. Click here.

Browning students honored after saving boy from dog attack. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.