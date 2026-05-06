Trending News (Wednesday, May 6, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Abundant sunshine, some PM clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. It's a frigid start in the 10s and 20s but it warms up quickly to the 60s and 70s this afternoon.

TRENDING TODAY:

Montana man sentenced for deadly motorcycle crash. Click here.

Hikers injured by bear in Yellowstone National Park. Click here.

Search underway for a missing hiker in Glacier National Park. Click here.

Why are there so many 'gophers' in Great Falls?. Click here.

Annie's Taphouse teams with Homestead 1909 in Great Falls. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.