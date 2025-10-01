Trending News (Wednesday, October 1, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then quickly clearing into the afternoon. A bit breezy with sustained southwest winds between 5 and 15 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph for the Rocky Mountain Front. Daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s for the Rocky Mountain Front, low to mid 70s for central Montana and upper 70s and lower 80s in eastern Montana.

TRENDING TODAY:

Potential impacts on Montana of a federal government shutdown. Click here.

Suspect in Wolf Point shootings has been detained. Click here.

Second grain elevator toppled in Havre. Click here.

Bricks & Minifigs opening soon in Great Falls. Click here.

'Raise The Woof' comedy night will help the Great Falls Animal Shelter. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here to see upcoming events.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: What do you get when you drop a pumpkin? Squash!

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.