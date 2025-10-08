Trending News (Wednesday, October 8, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: Abundant sunshine and light wind. Daytime highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Great Falls City Commission considers funding requests for library and stadium renovations. Click here.

Suspect pleads guilty to killing his girlfriend in Bozeman. Click here.

Blackfeet Reservation welcomes Native-owned and tribal-run Mental Health Center. Click here.

Dangers of carbon monoxide: what you should know. Click here.

Bricks & Minifigs set for grand opening in Great Falls. Click here.

COMING UP: Click here for upcoming events.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Why don't mummies take time off? They are afraid to unwind.

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.