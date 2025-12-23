Two Montana non-profits receive 'Chrome For Kids' funding

HELENA — On Monday, December 22, 2025, the Montana Department of Justice's Motor Vehicle Division presented a check to two nonprofits from the Chrome for Kids Wish Fund.

When a Montana resident pays to register their motorcycle or quadricycle, a $20 donation fee is put into the Chrome For Kids Wish Fund.

This special revenue fund, created by the Montana legislature, aims to provide financial support for programs that make a lasting impact on seriously or chronically ill children.

“It is fun to hand out big checks, but really, this is a credit to Montana citizens who are coming in, and it really is a testimony to Montanans’ charitable attitudes,” Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said.

Funds were awarded to the Cancer Support Community Montana and the Montana Hope Project, which provide sick children with their wishes.

Nick Navarro, the Montana Hope Project president, said, “It kind of eases it a little bit because we are always trying to find funds to send people on whatever they want to do. When kids come to us with their wishes, we want to do everything we can to make that possible, so this will just ease that.”