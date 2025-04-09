United Way of Cascade County and Hill County merge

United Way of Cascade County has merged with United Way of Hill County, with the goal of expanding their ability to serve more of the communities.

United Way of Cascade County welcomes Hill County

“We see this just as the vantage of growing not only Hill County, but ourselves as well. We see it as a becoming a stronger organization for the both of us,” said Tom Hering, past board chair of United Way of Cascade County. “It also gives us the ability to look at some communities outside of both Hill County and Cascade County that are underserved.”

United Way of Hill County was dealing with a decrease of board members and volunteers to help support the organization. Since merging with Cascade County in February, they are already seeing progress.

“The executive director was looking for some help, just being able to grow their program and to be able to sustain the operations that they already had,” said Hering.

The regional director for United Way of Hill County, Danielle Golie, said, “Now I finally feel like I’m in a position, with resources, you know, to be able to truly make an impact and leave a legacy not just for myself, but for my family [and] future generations.”

Both agencies are focused on bringing community members together to address the issues affecting people who live in those communities.

Currently, United Way of Cascade County funds 30 nonprofits and United Way Hill County serves nine.

“Prior to the merger, you really can only do so much with limited time and energy. Now, I mean there's still one person physically here, but we have access to a full team of ten from Cascade County, and myself,” said Golie.

Golie said she is looking forward to making an even greater impact on the communities she serves and improve the lives of the people who live there.

“What we raise here in Hill County will stay here to support our residents and our neighbors and those in need here,” Golie said.

Grant applications are open for both Cascade County and Hill County. They are also in need of more volunteers and board members.

Click here to visit the United Way of Hill County website for details on how you can get involved.