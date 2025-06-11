Watch Now
Vice President JD Vance reportedly lands at Butte airport

MTN NEWS
Air Force Two at Bert Mooney Airport in Butte
BUTTE — Air Force Two touched down Tuesday afternoon at Butte's Bert Mooney Airport with Vice President JD Vance reported to be aboard.

An employee with Butte Aviation confirmed to MTN News that the vice president departed the aircraft and was whisked away in the motorcade, captured on video heading westbound on the interstate toward I-15 South.

There is no word on what the Vice President may be doing in Montana.

The FAA issued a temporary flight restriction at the Bert Mooney Airport for Tuesday and Wednesday.

We will update you if we get more information.

Motorcade speeds through Mining City on the interstate

