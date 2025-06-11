BUTTE — Air Force Two touched down Tuesday afternoon at Butte's Bert Mooney Airport with Vice President JD Vance reported to be aboard.

WATCH:

Vice President JD Vance reportedly lands at Butte airport

An employee with Butte Aviation confirmed to MTN News that the vice president departed the aircraft and was whisked away in the motorcade, captured on video heading westbound on the interstate toward I-15 South.

There is no word on what the Vice President may be doing in Montana.

The FAA issued a temporary flight restriction at the Bert Mooney Airport for Tuesday and Wednesday.

We will update you if we get more information.