Volunteers needed for annual Weed Whacker Rodeo

Grab your gloves and join the fun—the Sun River Watershed Group is looking for volunteers to help at the 27th annual Weed Whacker Rodeo.

On July 12th, the family-friendly event begins with a morning of weed pulling to help preserve the area’s natural beauty, followed by a well-deserved barbecue lunch, prizes, and a celebration of community conservation in Sun Canyon.

Volunteers should meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Beaver Creek campground near the base of Gibson Dam. SRWG will provide garbage bags, gloves, ice water, and lunch.

Organizers say to dress appropriately for weather conditions, and recommend bringing sunscreen, a refillable water bottle, sturdy shoes, and anything else you might need to be comfortable in hot weather and rugged terrain.

According to their Facebook, the event is expected to be finished around 1:30 p.m., but participants are encouraged to stick around and take part in hiking, fishing, or other activities in the canyon.

Staff say the event is a great way for the community to enjoy the great outdoors while keeping the area healthy and free of invasive plant species.

“Over more than 25 years, volunteers participating in this event have removed over 10,00 pounds of knapweed,” said Tracy Wendt, executive director for the Sun River Watershed Group.

For more information, you can contact Tracy Wendt at 406-214-2868 or tracy@sunriverwatershed.org.

Click here to register so event organizers can plan ahead for lunch and prizes.

