What homeowners need to know after storm damage

Following Sunday’s powerful storms that battered homes across Central Montana, homeowners are now facing the daunting task of filing claims. Insurance agents encourage that claims be filed as soon as possible.

“We have noticed a lot of callers from the Highwood area filing claims,” said Janet Thompson, general manager for Cascade Mutual. “You should call and report the claim as soon as possible.”

BRIANNA JUNEAU REPORTS - WATCH:

Storm damage clean-up gets underway

Filing quickly not only puts you at the front line for assessment and reimbursement, but it can also prevent potential disputes later on.

Insurance companies have deadlines for storm-related losses, and some policies may require that homeowners take reasonable steps to prevent further damage in the meantime.

Thompson added that if you are a homeowner that’s uncovered or have basic coverage for homes not including severe storm coverage, it’s something that’s worth it to look into.

She added, “There's some people that go without it. Really, you should have coverage for that. Some people choose to go to like fire only, but truthfully, a replacement cost policy actually in the long run could cost them less with more coverage.”

Heavy rain, strong winds, and hailstones as large as tennis balls left a trail of property damage in towns like Highwood and beyond. From shattered windows to torn siding and dented roofs, many Central Montana residents will eventually begin the fixing process. In the rush to fix damage, professionals warn to stay vigilant.

“Typically, after a storm, depending on the severity, you know, we see a lot of influx of out-of-state roofing companies, storm chasers,” said Tanner Hagerman, owner of 406 Roofing. “and I see a lot of homeowners get taken advantage of.”

Family's home flipped by storm - watch:

Montana family's home flipped upside down by storm

Storm chasers are usually out of state contractors that come to Montana during storm seasons hoping to make a quick buck. Hagerman said that many out-of-state companies are already filing in, creating extreme competition for local companies. He emphasizes an importance in verifying credentials, licensing, and insurance like workers comp.

He explained, “We've replaced a lot of roofs that are only 2 to 5 years old that are done by out-of-state roofing companies. Do your research and try and find a local company or Montana based company that will be around in five years.”

If your home was damaged in a storm, experts suggest the following steps:

1) Document everything.

2) File an insurance claim promptly.

3) Don’t rush into repairs.

4) Research contractors thoroughly.

5) Be wary of storm chasers.

As recovery begins, local companies say they are committed to helping neighbors rebuild and hope people don’t have to weather another storm of bad contractors on top of it.

“Know who you’re hiring,” Hagerman said. “Get the job done right the first time. We just want to make sure people are met with the right kind of support, not people trying to take advantage.”

