Young applicants wanted for the Grow Rodeo Scholarship Program

Submissions for Montana Valley Irrigation’s fourth annual Grow Rodeo Scholarship Program will be opening March 1st. The program is designed to support the development of young rodeo athletes across the state, providing funds for Montana youth to attend a rodeo camp or clinic of their choice.

Helen Music, one of the owners of Montana Valley Irrigation, says, “We started it because we really wanted to promote kids and the agricultural way of life. We think it's really important that kids get into that, and kids are the future of Ag.”

Ten scholarships will be awarded this year: five for $500 dollars, and five for $100. Applications are open to Montana youth ages 6 to 21.

Applicants send in a video explaining what they love about rodeo and why they want the scholarship. Music says, “We didn't really want to limit it just to the big kids. We think it's awesome for the little kids to get excited about this, too. It was really important to us that anyone that's motivated to go out and do this has the opportunity to apply.”

Abigail DeVos from Fort Shaw was a scholarship recipient in 2023, and used the funds to attend a barrel racing clinic.

She says, “It's an amazing program. I really enjoyed applying for it, and it really helped me with where I am now. What I used it for definitely helped with my skill and my horses. I would really encourage a lot of younger rodeo kids to apply.”

Applications will be open on the Montana Valley Irrigation website starting March 1st through the end of the month. Recipients will be announced in April.