Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Your photos: Northern Lights dance across Montana sky

Northern Lights in Montana (November 11, 2025)
Scott Schmitt
Northern Lights in Montana (November 11, 2025)
Northern Lights in Montana (November 11, 2025)
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS — The Aurora Borealis - also known as the Northern Lights - put on a dazzling display across Montana skies (and beyond) on Tuesday night and into Wednesday (November 11-12, 2025).

Check out these photos sent to us:

Northern Lights over Montana (November 11-12, 2025)


A strong G4 geomagnetic storm is ongoing, so G3 to G4 storm conditions may continue all the way through Thursday morning.

In order to see the Northern Lights, make sure you get as far away from city lights as possible and make sure you have a clear view of the northern horizon.

You may not always be able to see them with your eyes, but your phone camera can pick the colors up if it is in night mode or if you take a long exposure shot.

Two resources for knowing when the Aurora Borealis might be visible in our area are the Space Weather Prediction Center and Soft Serve News.

TRENDING
Teen charged after bringing a knife on Great Falls school bus New ordinance restricts fireworks in Great Falls Eddie's Corner manager sets the record straight about closure rumors 2 grizzly bears killed during close encounter near Seeley Lake

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App