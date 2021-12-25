ZooMontana's hawk rehabilitation program (VIDEO)

MISSOULA — We talked with Jeff "The Nature Guy" Ewelt, the director of ZooMontana, to learn about a hawk in their rehabilitation program.

ZooMontana cares for more than 80 animals of 56 species, including Amur Tigers, Grizzly Bear, Wolverine, River Otters, Takin, and Canada Lynx, among others, most of which are rescues.

As one of the few Zoological parks in the country that does not receive public tax support, ZooMontana raises operating funds through admissions, memberships, events, and private contributions.