ZooMontana's hawk rehabilitation program (VIDEO)

Posted at 5:27 PM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 19:33:02-05

MISSOULA — We talked with Jeff "The Nature Guy" Ewelt, the director of ZooMontana, to learn about a hawk in their rehabilitation program.

ZooMontana cares for more than 80 animals of 56 species, including Amur Tigers, Grizzly Bear, Wolverine, River Otters, Takin, and Canada Lynx, among others, most of which are rescues.

As one of the few Zoological parks in the country that does not receive public tax support, ZooMontana raises operating funds through admissions, memberships, events, and private contributions.

Click here to learn more about ZooMontana, which is located off the I-90 Zoo Drive exit in Billings.

