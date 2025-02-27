Controversy over bill that would tighten THC restrictions

BELT — A proposed legislative measure, Senate Bill 443, has sparked significant controversy among cannabis industry stakeholders and consumers in Montana. The bill aims to revise state drug laws by limiting the THC content in marijuana products to 15 percent, including flower, concentrates, and edibles. Critics of the bill argue that it could severely harm local businesses and infringe upon consumer rights.

The owner of Higher Capacity Dispensary in Belt, Jeff Erickson, expressed his concerns, stating, "It would put us out of business. Most people don’t buy cannabis that tests at or below 15%."

State Senator Greg Hertz, a Republican from Polson and the bill’s primary sponsor, argues that the increase in THC potency poses significant public health risks.

In a statement to MTN, the Senator said:

The average THC content in cannabis in 1995 was around 4%, and today it pushes 35% and even higher. High potency THC is contributing to mental health and addiction issues across Montana, particularly among youth and young adults. We need to place limits on THC for recreational users; otherwise, it will become a major healthcare problem.

However, Erickson and other opponents believe the bill represents a covert attempt to repeal recreational marijuana usage.

“It’s a repeal in disguise. They can't repeal recreational [marijuana]. So they're going to give us a death by a thousand cuts,” he said.

Jordy Glick, a customer at Higher Capacity, emphasized that higher THC concentrates are essential for pain management.

“I do believe it's important that everybody has the freedom and choice as to how they treat themselves,” she said, advocating for personal choice in cannabis consumption.

Other consumers indicated they would seek alternative sources for higher-quality products if local dispensaries are restricted.

“I know I could go somewhere else and get higher quality weed if they're not going to dispensary here. Nobody is going to spend their hard earned money on stuff that's not going to help them," says customer Hannah Chapel.

The bill’s language includes a striking comparison, likening addiction to slavery: “We reject the slavery of addiction that comes from the high-potency THC industry and its destructive products,” it states.

The proposed legislation is set to be heard at 7 a.m. on February 27th.

As anticipation builds, many in the cannabis community are preparing to voice their opposition.

Erickson has announced he will head to Helena on Thursday to testify against the bill.

As Montana continues to navigate the complexities of cannabis regulation, whether the Bill is tabled or not, could have lasting implications for both the cannabis industry and consumers statewide.

