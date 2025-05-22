On May 12th, Governor Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 207, which revised laws regarding candidates filing to run in primary elections.

Filing deadline changed for municipal election

The deadline for candidates to file to run has been changed from June 16th to June 11th.

Candidates who filed in April are good to go; however, candidates still wanting to file can do so starting May 27th.

“We received word from the Secretary of State yesterday, on May 21st, their interpretation of what election administrators need to do at this point. So, they notified all the counties in the state of Montana and said, ‘hey, the filing dates have changed because this is effective immediately,’” said Terry Thompson, elections administrator.

All candidates must file in-person at the elections office by June 11th. Click here for more information municipal elections.