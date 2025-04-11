GREAT FALLS — A bill that would recognize “Indigenous Peoples Day” as a holiday in Montana is now on its way to the desk of Governor Greg Gianforte. Reporter Brianna Juneau talked with Tawny Cale, the Indigenous Education Instructional Coach for Great Falls Public Schools, about what the bill means.

WATCH:

'Indigenous Peoples Day' bill heads to governor

While the bill doesn’t replace Columbus Day, it establishes Indigenous People’s Day on the same date – the second Monday in October. Supporters say this more is about more than calendars and holidays; it’s about validation, education, and respect.

“Indigenous People’s Day is a testament to our shared history and values as Montanan’s,” said Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, D-Browning, who carried the bill in the Montana House. “It celebrates the collaborative efforts to the stewards of our land, educates us about the profound knowledge and contributions of all Montana communities. It highlights our shared strength and responsibility by honoring this day, giving Montanan’s the option to celebrate what they prefer.”

For Native students in the Great Falls Public School district, representation like this isn’t just symbolic, it’s vital. Educators say that seeing their culture officially recognized by the state can have a positive impact.

Tawny Cale, a GFPS Indigenous Educational Instructional Coach, explained, “It helps our indigenous kids because they are able to see themselves represented in a positive way.”

Efforts like SB 224 come at a time when Native students across Montana continue to face disparities such as graduation rates. Indigenous education and representation like this bill are crucial steps towards healing those gaps and building a future where Native voices are not just acknowledged but centered.

“It also helps our non-indigenous folks, our non-Native folks to see and to recognize how beautiful the heritage is and how our culture is alive and well. And everybody gets a chance to learn about it. So, adding this bill, recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day, I just think really shows that how much we value the cultural preservation of the people that were called this place home first.” Cale added.

If Governor Gianforte signs the bill, Indigenous People’s Day will be officially observed across Montana starting this year.